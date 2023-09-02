Families are being invited to follow a fun scarecow trail around the village of Lympsham today (Sunday) to raise funds for two good causes.

22 scarecrows with a film and TV theme have been made by villagers and they have been placed outside homes in the village for two days.

Organisers Rosie Phillips and Louise Allen, pictured top, say the event is raising money for the village’s shop and school.

Trail maps, priced at £2 each, are available from the post office shop in the village.

“We had lots of interest on Saturday from people taking part – we’ve been so lucky with the weather,” said Rosie.

She added her thanks to the event’s sponsors – Eco Plumbing, Nuts and Bolts, Brent house Farm Shop, Organised Queens and Francis Clark.

One scarecrow was unfortunately damaged by vandals but received repairs on Saturday in time for the trail weekend.

It is the second scarecrow festival in the village after the first one was held in 2019.