Burnham-On-Sea’s popular music and arts festival BOSfest continues today (Sunday) in the town’s Manor Gardens.

It comes after a busy day of acts in Victoria Street yesterday, pictured above.

Today, (Sunday), sees an afternoon of free entertainment and live music from 12.30pm to 6pm in the Manor Gardens with these acts:

The Worlewind Band 12.30 -1.15pm

Funky Monkey Bubble klub 1.45 – 2.30pm

Rock Choir 3.00 – 3.40pm

September Son 4.00 – 4.40pm

The P’hogues 5.00 – 6.00pm

There will also be a Kidzone and Circus Skills performer

The festival started on Friday evening at The Ritz (September 1st) and on Saturday centresd on Victoria Street where a community stage was set up with entertainment alongside music at the Victoria Hotel and Ritz Social Club.

Organiser Tanya Dyer told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We were dleighted to see lots of people enjoying Saturday’s entertainment. Both the Victoria Hotel and The Ritz had awesome full line-ups of fantastic live music, opening with local musicians The Elswoods in the Vic and Jem in The Ritz, with XSLF headlining later in the Ritz and Giant Robot Bodies headlining in The Vic at the close of the day.”

“Outside, we also had our community stage in Victoria Street playing host to The Chalice Morris Men, Family entertainer Nutty Noah, Shanty band The Beach’d Bouys and more. Also present will be Kidzone, Face Painters, Create You with free childrens crafts as well as Kat with her Circus Skills workshop.”

“Sunday’s music will be held in the Manor Gardens. The fabulous Worlewind band are opening an afternoon of non stop music, we’ll also be welcoming the wonderful Rock Choir, Funky Monkey Bubble Klub, September Son and ending the afternoon with The Phogues.”