Dozens of classic American hot rods, trucks, bikes and classic vehicles roared through Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge on Saturday (September 2nd) during a mass convoy for charity.

Members of the Blue Ridge Runners left West Huntspill and then travelled through Highbridge and Burnham-On-Sea on their way to Brean.

They also briefly gathered on the seafront near the BARB hovercraft station, which is the charity being supported this year.

Members of the public are able to visit the club’s showground in West Huntspill (TA9 3RH) on Sunday September 3rd from 10am-4pm when the vehicles will be on show alongside stalls, refreshments, live music and kids acivities.

The Blue Ridge Runners were formed in 1989 to link up motoring enthusiasts from across the South West who own hot rods, trucks and other unusual vehicles.

Thousands of pounds are raised for local charities from the group’s events, with BARB benefiting this year.