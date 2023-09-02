Burnham-On-Sea Sailing Club members have celebrated the club’s 75th anniversary this weekend with a special event.

Dozens of current and past members gathered at the club on the South Esplanade on Saturday (September 2nd) to mark the big milestone.

Among those present were several of the club’s commodores from the past seven and half decades, pictured above.

Following a speech by the current commodore, Michael Clarke, a cake was cut to celebrate the anniversary.

“It was great to welcome along over 50 past and persent members for a celebratory lunch with much reminiscing,” he told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

“Historic photos of sailing events from over the decades also went on display in the clubhouse.”

The club was first formed in 1948 and is one of Burnham’s longest running community organisatins.

Visitors are welcome to attend its events, such as the recent Burnham-On-Sea Sailing Regatta. The clubhouse is generally open on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 6pm – 10:00pm and on Sundays from 12pm – 2pm.