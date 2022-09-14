Hundreds of residents in the Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge area have signed local books of condolence for The Queen.

The Town Council has a book available for signing at the Town Council Offices in Jaycroft Road, Burnham-On-Sea on weekdays between 10am-3pm.

A separate condolences book is also located at the Community Hall in Market Street, Highbridge on Thur 15th 2pm – 8:30pm; Fri 16th 9am – 2pm; Sat 17th 10am – 4pm; and Tue 20th 9am – 4pm.

Books of Condolence have also been opened at all Somerset Libraries, including Burnham-On-Sea Library in Princess Street during normal opening hours (Monday 10am to 5pm, Tuesday 10am to 5pm, Wednesday 10am to 1pm, Thursday 10am to 5pm, Friday 10am to 5pm, and Saturday 10am to 1pm.)

St Andrew’s Church in Burnham-On-Sea is also open between 10am and 4pm for people to sign a book. Meanwhile, St Mary’s Church in Berrow is also making available a book, as is St Bridget’s Church in Brean.

People wishing to pay their respects online can share their thoughts in the official condolence book here: Royal Book of Condolence.

All Books of Condolence will be closed at the end of the day on Tuesday, the day after The Queen’s funeral. Physical books will then be archived at Somerset Heritage Centre.