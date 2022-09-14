Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre is set to hold a series of fun-filled family shows this autumn.

The Princess Theatre is to host several live shows aimed at families, including crazy science experiments, dinosaurs and an introduction to theatre for toddlers.

The first of these will be held on Saturday 8th October comes from award-winning Derby Theatre, with their production Let’s Play Messing Around, aimed at under 5s and their families.

“It will be a magical, musical tale full of mischief and mayhem inspired by creative encounters between artists and nursery children,” says a spokeswoman.

“The show will be performed on the floor of the main theatre with cushions scattered around to give an extra layer of ease for those who have never attended a theatre before.”

Then, on Saturday 15th October, a further show called ‘TOP SECRET: The Magic of Science’ will explode onto the stage, mixing the mystery of magic with wondrous and miraculous feats of science.

“You will need to hang on to your seats as they transform the Princess Theatre into a real-life science laboratory,” adds the spokeswoman.

Then on November 3rd and 4th, The Dinosaur Show comes to town, bringing a host of prehistoric creatures to life with giant puppets and the opportunity for you to see them up close.

Aimed at 3 years and over, the shows will include performances for both families and schools. If you are a school please contact the box office direct on 01278 784464.

To book seats for any of these productions, click here.

For more information www.theprincesstheatre.co.uk or contact The Princess’ box office in person or via 01278 784464.