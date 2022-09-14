A new shop selling mobile phones, repairs and accessories has formally opened in Burnham-On-Sea town centre.

The Phone Guys – who already have a shop in Weston – have launched in Burnham-On-Sea High Street this month.

The company has taken over a vacant premises, pictured, that was previously occupied by The Smokehouse Kitchen before it recently moved into new premises.

Wayne McQuistin, who runs The Phone Guys, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We have had lots of positive feedback already – there’s definitely a need in Burnham for our service.”

“We are offering mobile phone repairs – some of which can be completed in 30-minutes – and are also selling new mobile phones, second-hand devices, plus accessories such as cases, screen protectors, headphones and headsets.”

“We take pride in being a part of the local community and we won’t rip people off – we provide a great service at great prices.”

 
