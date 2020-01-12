An inquest that is set to be held this week could solve the mystery of how a missing yachtsman died after his yacht washed up on Berrow beach last year.

Burnham-On-Sea.com reported how David Moore, 43, had departed Watchet Marina on his yacht ‘Egoist’ on the afternoon of Saturday June 1st, 2019.

Police launched a probe to try and find Mr Moore when his boat was found washed up on Berrow Beach on Monday June 3rd, 2019, as pictured above.

Police in Wales said the man’s body was found a fortnight later on the Welsh coastline near Ogmore-by-Sea in South Wales on Sunday June 16th, 2019.

Tony Williams, Somerset’s senior coroner, has said the cause of death was being treated as the result of an immersion in water.

The inquest’s conclusion will be heard on Wednesday January 15th at the Coroner’s Office in Taunton from 12pm.

Mr Moore, pictured above, is reported to have lived and worked in Avonmouth near Bristol and was described by his friends as an “incredibly experienced sailor”.

Burnham-On-Sea Coastguards and RNLI lifeboats were initially called out to investigate the discovery of the yacht on the tideline opposite Berrow Church.

The yacht was later towed off Berrow beach by the RNLI and then safely moored at Burnham-On-Sea Sailing Club followed the incident.