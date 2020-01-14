A major £1.8m project by Wessex Water work to protect homes in Highbridge from sewer flooding will start next month.

Partly funded by Somerset Rivers Authority (SRA) and Somerset County Council, the project will reduce the risk of flooding in and around Highbridge’s Field Way after a new surface water pumping station and pipework are installed.

The work will require the Worston Lane footpath/cycle path to be closed for six months, along with a section of Pepperall Road.

Clear diversions will be in place, including for pedestrians and cyclists accessing King Alfred School fields. Work starts in February.

Wessex Water is hosting a special drop-in session at King Alfred School on Monday 20th January when its staff will be on hand from 3pm to 7.30pm to answer questions about

Maria Maillo from Wessex Water, who is managing the work, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We’re working in partnership with SRA, the county council and the Internal Drainage Board to deliver these essential improvements that will protect people’s homes from flooding.”

“The road, cycle path and footway closures are essential to carry out the works safely and we’re sorry for any inconvenience this will cause.”

“We’ll do everything we can to minimise disruption and complete work as quickly as possible.”

As a partner on the scheme, SRA is using Government Growth Deal funds from the Heart of the South West Local Enterprise Partnership.