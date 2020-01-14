Burnham-On-Sea wildlife carers have thanked a fire crew for coming to the rescue of a fox trapped on a metal fence.

Secret World Wildlife Rescue was called to Weston over the weekened when a member of the public spotted the animal in difficulty.

A Secret World spokesperson said: “Thank you to Weston Fire & Rescue for coming out to free this fox which was found hanging from a fence.”

“Darren, a concerned member of the public, called Avon and Somerset Police, who in turn called us to help. We rang Weston Fire Brigade, who swiftly got to the scene to free the fox.”

“One of our volunteers, Cindy, got there just in time to get the fox into a crate to bring it into our centre.”

“We sent the fox to Quantock Veterinary Hospital to be seen by our vet. The fox has been treated and will be assessed again on our next vet visit.”

“We are hopeful for a positive outcome. The fox is a lady and is in season – wish her luck!”