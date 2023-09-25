An Italian restaurant has launched a unique eating challenge to promote the launch of ‘Burnham-On-Sea’s biggest pizza’ on its take-away menu.

The new 20-inch ‘Spicy Vulcan’ pizza has gone on sale at ‘Eatery Ogni Volta’ in Burnham-On-Sea High Street.

Restaurant owner Nicola Gessa, pictured, says the 20-inch pizza is aimed at groups and is is priced at £25 on Mondays and Tuesdays. “It’s a very tasty, spicy pizza with jalepeno, chicken, chorizo and pork sausage with a tomato and cheese thin crust.”

“To promote the launch, we are offering it free of charge to any individual person who can fully eat the whole pizza within 20 minutes without any help. It’s quite a challenge!”

He says the restaurant’s 20-inch pizzas have proved popular since they were launched over the summer, with prices from £15.99 plus extra toppings at £1.50 each. The pizzas are now available to take away.

“All our pizzas are freshly prepared at our restaurant and cooked in a proper pizza oven for that special Italian taste,” adds Nicola.

“Nobody in the Burnham area offers freshly prepared pizza measuring this size at the moment and we wanted to offer something special that provides good value for families.”