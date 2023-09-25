Over 40 homes in Burnham-On-Sea were without electricity for most of Monday (September 25th) due to a power cut.

Western Power Distribution has apologised for the inconvenience following the outage, which was first reported just before 4.30am around Marine Drive and Lundy Drive.

A Western Power spokesperson said 43 properties had been affected due to “a fault on the underground network.”

Many of the properties did not have power restored until 3pm.

“We are sorry for any inconvenience this caused customers,” added the spokesperson.