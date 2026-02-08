Jane Eyre stage production coming to Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre

A new stage adaptation of Charlotte Brontë’s Jane Eyre is set to come to Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre this autumn, with tickets going on sale this week.

The gothic classic will be performed on Friday 4th September, with tickets priced at £23.00 and available from Monday 9th February via the Princess Theatre’s online box office.

The production follows Jane Eyre’s journey from the hardships of her childhood to the eerie corridors of Thornfield Hall, where she encounters dark secrets, fierce independence and a love that defies every obstacle.

The story, set against the dramatic backdrop of the Yorkshire moors, is known for its haunting atmosphere and themes of resilience, belonging and courage.

It remains one of Brontë’s most enduring works and is currently a GCSE set text across several major exam boards, including AQA, Edexcel, OCR and Eduqas.

The show will be brought to life by Conn Artists Theatre Company, following their recent staging of Far from the Madding Crowd. It will feature an ensemble cast of five actors, with original music and songs, and will be directed by Nick Young of the RSC and Connaught Theatre, Worthing.

Tickets will be available from here.