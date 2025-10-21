New John Cleese documentary to be screened at Burnham-On-Sea’s Ritz Cinema

Comedy fans in Burnham-On-Sea will have the chance to see a new behind-the-scenes documentary about Monty Python legend John Cleese when it hits the town’s cinema this November.

The 90-minute feature, titled John Cleese Packs It In, will be shown at the Ritz Cinema in Burnham-On-Sea from Thursday, November 13th, as part of a nationwide release across more than 350 UK cinemas.

The documentary follows the 85-year-old comedian on a whirlwind six-week tour across 16 European cities, performing 23 shows while navigating travel chaos, health woes, and his own refusal to retire.

Described as “an unfiltered Cleese,” the film offers a candid and humorous look at life on the road, with Cleese himself joking: “You will see with your own eyes what it’s really like for a moribund 85-year-old to struggle through a 23-city European tour… This hatchet job is not just shocking, it’s also hilarious, as audiences everywhere laugh, not with me, but at me.”

Tickets are available now at johncleeseincinemas.com.