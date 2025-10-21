11.1 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Wed Oct 22, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsNew John Cleese documentary to be screened at Burnham-On-Sea’s Ritz Cinema
News

New John Cleese documentary to be screened at Burnham-On-Sea’s Ritz Cinema

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Comedy fans in Burnham-On-Sea will have the chance to see a new behind-the-scenes documentary about Monty Python legend John Cleese when it hits the town’s cinema this November.

The 90-minute feature, titled John Cleese Packs It In, will be shown at the Ritz Cinema in Burnham-On-Sea from Thursday, November 13th, as part of a nationwide release across more than 350 UK cinemas.

The documentary follows the 85-year-old comedian on a whirlwind six-week tour across 16 European cities, performing 23 shows while navigating travel chaos, health woes, and his own refusal to retire.

Described as “an unfiltered Cleese,” the film offers a candid and humorous look at life on the road, with Cleese himself joking: “You will see with your own eyes what it’s really like for a moribund 85-year-old to struggle through a 23-city European tour… This hatchet job is not just shocking, it’s also hilarious, as audiences everywhere laugh, not with me, but at me.”

Tickets are available now at johncleeseincinemas.com.

Previous article
Burnham-On-Sea GP receives British Empire Medal after 40 years of service
Next article
Burnham-On-Sea wildlife team rescues and releases two swans from M5 and A370

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
overcast clouds
11.1 ° C
11.1 °
10.3 °
92 %
0.5kmh
85 %
Wed
13 °
Thu
12 °
Fri
12 °
Sat
11 °
Sun
11 °
© Copyright 2002 -2025 Burnham-On-Sea.com