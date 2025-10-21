Burnham-On-Sea wildlife team rescues and releases two swans from M5 and A370

Two swans have been safely returned to the wild this week after being rescued from busy roads near Burnham-On-Sea.

Local wildlife carers from Secret World Wildlife Rescue were called into action after a swan crash-landed on the M5 motorway, as reported here.

The Highways Agency contacted the team, and volunteers James and Alice responded swiftly, donning full PPE before heading to the scene. Fortunately, the swan had only minor scrapes and was released.

In a separate incident, another swan was spotted along the A370. Volunteer Rachael checked the bird over and, finding it unharmed, was able to release it straight away.

A spokesperson for the wildlife team said: “We’re incredibly grateful to members of the public and our volunteers for helping these swans. It’s always rewarding to see them return safely to their natural habitat.”

Due to the ongoing risk of Avian Influenza, the centre is currently unable to admit waterbirds such as gulls, swans, and ducklings. However, off-site rescues are still being carried out when volunteers are available.