Met Office issues two warnings for high winds and heavy rain on Thursday in Burnham area

Two yellow weather warnings have been issued by the Met Office for heavy rain and high winds in the Burnham-On-Sea area this Thursday (October 23rd).

The warnings come into force on Thursday at midnight and last until 9pm.

Gusts are expected to reach 40-45mph widely across the warning area, with a risk of these reaching 50-60mph along exposed coasts and headlands, says the Met Office.

It says the spell of strong northwesterly winds will develop across parts of southwest England on Thursday.

A spokesperson adds: “A complex area of low pressure over the mid-Atlantic early this week is expected to move towards the UK whilst deepening.”

“There is at least a medium likelihood that an extensive, and in places heavy swathe of rain will move into southwestern Britain during Wednesday evening and spread quickly northeast, with totals by early Thursday morning of widely 20-30mm, and for some places 30-50mm. There is a small chance a few places could exceed this.”

“In association with the rain, conditions are expected to turn windy with a chance of gales, initially along southern and eastern coasts, but more widely across southern Britain during Thursday daytime.”

