Burnham and Highbridge students holding annual RAG week fundraising this week
News

Burnham and Highbridge students holding annual RAG week fundraising this week

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge students at King Alfred School Academy are enjoying a week of laughter, challenges and creativity as part of their annual Raise and Give (RAG) Week, raising funds for charity. 

The popular event features a packed schedule of activities aimed at raising money for the school’s chosen charities of the year.

Monday kicked off with a splash as students took part in a ‘Soak the Teacher’ game, followed by a sixth form football match and a movie screening.

Tuesday saw brave staff members endure a waxing session, while students got stuck into science experiments, slime making, and painting a collaborative art mural.

Today will bring out the competitive spirit with a ‘Beat the Goalie’ challenge, cake decorating, and a lively ‘Teachers Got Talent’ contest that will see staff showcase their hidden skills.

Thursday promises more laughs with an ‘I’m a Teacher… Get Me Out of Here!’ game, another round of goalie challenges, and a screening of a twist on the game show Taskmaster.

The week will wrap up on Friday with a whole-school non-uniform day and the traditional Rag Week walk.

A school spokesperson said: “Rag Week is always a highlight of the year. It’s fantastic to see students and staff come together to raise funds for great causes while having fun.”

All proceeds from the week’s events will go towards supporting the school’s selected charities.

