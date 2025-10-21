Plans for new permanent traveller site submitted to Somerset Council

A new permanent traveller site could be built near Bridgwater, if plans submitted to Somerset Council are approved.

A planning application has been lodged with the council for land off Batch Road in Puriton, proposing the creation of three permanent pitches, eight private transit pitches, a stable block, and an agricultural storage barn.

The proposal also includes changes to the parking arrangements for the existing dog walking field, which will remain in use.

The full application reads: “Change of use of land to a traveller site, for three permanent pitches, eight private transit pitches, the erection of a stable block and agricultural storage barn, along with alterations to the parking arrangements for the approved dog walking area and associated landscaping.”

The plans come after a summer of unauthorised encampments across the area, including in Burnham-On-Sea (pictured on the seafront) between April and September this year.

Bridgwater Town Councillor Leigh Redman, who represents the Hamp area, said: “There is an obvious need for more permanent options. Bridgwater Town Council has taken over the management of many of the town’s open spaces from the previous Somerset County Council, but enforcement following illegal encampments remains the responsibility of Somerset Council.”

He added: “I hope that Somerset will find space for temporary travellers for those who need it, as there is an obvious need.”

Residents wishing to comment on the planning application can do so via the Somerset Planning Portal using reference number 42/25/00015.