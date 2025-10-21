Burnham-On-Sea BMX Club unveils £65,000 of upgrades after funding boost

Burnham-On-Sea BMX Club has re-opened this week following a month-long closure for major redevelopment works totalling £65,000.

The club has undergone a full resurfacing of its track, thanks to generous funding from Hinkley Point C (£50,000), Somerset Community Foundation’s Stronger Communities Fund (£5,000), and £10,000 raised by the club itself.

The club has also installed a brand-new kitchen, revamped bike storage areas, and carried out extensive improvements across the site.

Vice Chairman Will Clarke told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “While we’ve been shut, we’ve redone all of the cabin, all of the bike storage, a brand-new kitchen, and new fencing. It’s all been supported by local businesses including Highbridge Caravans, who contributed £1,000 towards the kitchen, and Howdens, who supplied discounted goods. Many other businesses have also helped with tools and materials.”

He added: “Our original facilities hadn’t really been updated in 20 years, and this is part of a five-year work programme to modernise. We’ve already added new floodlights and a new start gate, and we have had the support of the Town Council with some of the upgrades.”

He adds: “We used to have two or three regional riders and maybe a couple of national riders,” said Will. “Now we’re regularly taking 30 kids to regionals, 10 to nationals, and four have qualified for the worlds!”

The club currently has around 150 young members, with over 300 riders attending throughout the year. A new coaching setup has also launched this week, featuring three coaches — two of whom are former club riders — alongside the lead coach, an ex-British and world champion.

“It’s exciting times for us all the club as we modernise,” Will adds.