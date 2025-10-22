Burnham-On-Sea families invited to hedgehog-themed Wild Academy this half-term

Families in Burnham-On-Sea are being invited to a fun and educational wildlife event this half-term aimed at helping hedgehogs thrive in local gardens and green spaces.

Secret World Wildlife Rescue is hosting its popular Wild Academy: Helping Hedgehogs session on Tuesday 28th October from 10am to 1pm. The event is suitable for children aged 5–15 and costs £15 per child.

Young wildlife enthusiasts will learn all about hedgehogs, including what they eat, how far they roam each night, and the challenges they face in today’s world. There will also be interactive activities, fun facts, and the chance to build a cosy hedgehog house to take home (optional purchase).

A spokesperson said: “This is a brilliant opportunity for children to connect with nature and discover how they can make a real difference for hedgehogs in their own back gardens.”

Spaces are limited and early booking is recommended. For more details and to reserve a spot, click here.