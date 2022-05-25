Join local photographer Richard Tomlinson at Burnham-On-Sea Library for a workshop on taking amazing close-up photographs of natural objects.

The session will be held on Wednesday 1st June from 10.30am-12.30pm and all ages will be welcome.

“The natural world is so fascinating when viewed through the lens of a close up camera,” says a library spokesman.

“Join photographer Richard Tomlinson to shoot some amazing close up photographs of natural objects.”

“Richard will be on hand to help you make your picture on Wednesday 1st June at Burnham-On-Sea Library 10:30am – 12:30pm and then at Bridgwater Library 2:30pm – 4:30pm.”

This activity is part of the Seed What if? project, resulting images will be displayed on advertising spaces around Bridgwater and Highbridge.

Drop in at the library or email bhmlib@somerset.gov.uk for more details.