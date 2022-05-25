Sedgemoor Crematorium near Burnham-On-Sea is inviting families to visit and commemorate the lives of fathers and father figures.

The site is inviting families to visit its peaceful grounds on Sunday 19th June for a special Father’s Day Moment of Reflection by a memorial tree in the Garden of Remembrance.

The grounds will be open as usual between 10am and 4.30pm.

Site Manager Laura Williams from Westerleigh Group says: “Father’s Day can be a particularly poignant time for those who have lost their father or father figure.”

“Every year, we welcome many families to our grounds who come to lay flowers and commemorate their loved ones around Father’s Day.”

“We hope that families will find comfort in their visit to us again this year.”

Visitors will be able to enjoy the crematorium’s picturesque, peaceful grounds during the day for quiet reflection and remembrance. For more information about the crematorium, visit www.sedgemoorcrem.co.uk