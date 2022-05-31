A Jubilee celebration is set to be held in Burnham-On-Sea town centre on Thursday (2nd June).

As part of the line-up of Jubilee events in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge, a ‘Cake & Coronation’ event and parade will be held from 10am.

“Hosted by Burnham Retail Group, the day will start ith the Coronation of our very own Burnham Jubilee Queen, Mary Nicholson, at 10.30am who was nominated by our local residents,” says a spokeswoman.

“Then comes free cake for all with a backdrop of awesome circus acts, Cirque d’Silk Gymnasts, Stilt Walkers, Living Statues, Jugglers, Punch and Judy, Magicians and live music.”

“Visitors will be invited to wander the craft and display areas, making crowns and bunting among other things, or just take it easy watching the entertainment and soaking up the atmosphere whilst sat at tables in the street.”

“At lunchtime, 12 children from each of the five infant junior local schools will sit at top tables throughout the town and lunch with us.”

At 4pm, a Jubilee Parade will take place led by local dignitaries, the Jubilee Queen and local service people and local children. It will wend along the seafront, into Victoria Street and return to the High Street where competition winners will be announced and prizes presented by the Jubilee Queen.

“We look forward to you joining us in making very special memories on this very, very special holiday!”

The Jubilee celebrations will continue in the town centre on Saturday June 4th when Burnham Chamber of Trade holds a special display of vintage vehicles and commercials between 10am-4pm from across The Queen’s seven decades on the throne, plus live entertainment. Burnham High Street and Victoria Street will be closed to through-traffic for the day to allow visitors and residents to safely wander around the display of vehicles.