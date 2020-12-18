A kind-hearted Highbridge woman dressed as a fun dinosaur has handed out scores of presents to children in the two towns to spread some festive cheer.

Sarah Short, who is Highbridge and Burnham’s Neighbourhood Watch Area Coordinator, has been in the role for over two years, working for the community, running kids groups, and helping families in need. She’s also a member of the Highbridge Community Hub.

“I know a lot of children who have very little to nothing after such a difficult year, so I wanted to help where I could,” she told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

“The community are truly amazing here and without them everything I do would be impossible, so really it’s the community doing it with all their kind donations and support.”

She left her home in a dinosaur suit and, using a borrowed trolley from Asda, she then gave our presents to children around Burnham and Highbridge.

Sarah adds that she received “wonderful support” and thanked the local community.