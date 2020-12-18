Work on a major refurbishment of a children’s play area in Burnham-On-Sea is nearing completion after a £50,000 refurbishment.

The project at Crosses Penn in Burnham-On-Sea started last month and is progressing well, as pictured here, with an opening due during the coming weeks, subject to favourable weather.

Crosses Penn has a new climbing unit with three slides, a wheelchair friendly roundabout, four way see-saw, pendulum swing, assault course, wobble board, overhead rotator and two new access gates.

Scott Mason, Sedgemoor’s Parks Development Team Leader, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “This is a really exciting project which will provide facilities for all. We know this is a popular play area and some of the items were of a considerable age, hence their replacement.”

“We also wanted to provide further play opportunities at this key site including a roundabout suitable for those in wheelchairs. The project will cost £50,000.”

The project has been funded by Sedgemoor District Council and the works are being carried out by Wicksteed Leisure Ltd, which is also the supplier for a proposed new trim trail on Burnham seafront.