Work on a major refurbishment of a children’s play area in Burnham-On-Sea is nearing completion after a £50,000 refurbishment.

The project at Crosses Penn in Burnham-On-Sea started last month and is progressing well, as pictured here, with an opening due during the coming weeks, subject to favourable weather.

Crosses Penn has a new climbing unit with three slides, a wheelchair friendly roundabout, four way see-saw, pendulum swing, assault course, wobble board, overhead rotator and two new access gates.

Scott Mason, Sedgemoor’s Parks Development Team Leader, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “This is a really exciting project which will provide facilities for all. We know this is a popular play area and some of the items were of a considerable age, hence their replacement.”

“We also wanted to provide further play opportunities at this key site including a roundabout suitable for those in wheelchairs. The project will cost £50,000.”

The project has been funded by Sedgemoor District Council and the works are being carried out by Wicksteed Leisure Ltd, which is also the supplier for a proposed new trim trail on Burnham seafront.

 
Subscribe to our news updates and join our other subscribers.
No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission. View our privacy page