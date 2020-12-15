Highbridge’s King Alfred School Academy has launched a “Reverse Advent” and “12 Days of Christmas” campaign in support of the local Foodbank.

The campaigns encourage pupils to donate supplies to the Burnham and Highbridge Foodbank and also showcase students’ talent on video.

This is the third year the school has supported the Foodbank in the run-up to Christmas but it is especially important this year with demand higher than ever.

Organiser Baylea Charles told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The Foodbank needs donations more than ever before and, already, our amazing students, families and staff are busy making sure this is a huge success.”

“I am incredibly proud to be part of The King Alfred School Academy, working with a team of people trying to make a difference every day and positively helping our community.”

“We are halfway through the project and already it is a great success. Please continue to enjoy our daily virtual performances and please donate an item to the food bank trollies if you are able to until the project ends on Friday 18th December.”

Due to the pandemic, the school are having to do things a little bit differently this year and the Sixth Form students have partnered with local supermarkets Tesco and Asda who have supported the project by donating items and loaning trolleys to enable the collection of donations from students and staff as they arrive at the school gates.

President and Vice President of the 6th From Student Union, Jack Millier and Mia Nisa have been fundamental in leading this project across the school working with staff, students and stakeholders in the community.