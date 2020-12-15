A Burnham-On-Sea fire crew was called to Bridgwater on Monday (December 14th) to tackle a house blaze.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service had received reports of a smell of burning coming from a property in Brooklands, Bridgwater at around 12.15pm.

A spokesman says: “Fire control immediately sent one fire appliance from Bridgwater, one from Taunton, one from Burnham-On-Sea and an Operational Assurance Officer.”

“On arrival, crews confirmed slight smoke logging within the property with all persons accounted for.”

“Crews used two breathing apparatus wearers with one CO2 extinguisher to investigate and ensure no fire spread.”

“There was no further damage to the property. Duty of care was left with the occupant of the property.”