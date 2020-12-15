A colourful Christmas tree has been lit up in West Huntspill in memory of the former Chairman of West Huntspill Parish Council.

A Christmas tree was planted on West Huntspill Common in 2016 in memory of Ken Hall, the Chairman of the Parish Council.

Parish Council member Alan Higgs adds: “Ken was a larger-than-life, very much loved and respected member of our community. Ken had passed unexpectedly and had left a very large hole in many aspects of our village life.”

Ken’s tree is always decorated with red lights and the council has always had big plans of eventually making it the main Christmas Tree on the village’s Common during the festive period.

“We had thoughts that this year may have been that year but also had a feeling that Ken’s tree needed to reach for the stars for just a little bit longer.”

“There were also whispers circulating about when the tree would be arriving on the Common. It should be here by now! It seemed that in these uncertain, challenging and for far to many of us sad times, our community had hope and were looking forward to our tree arriving and brightening our village and all who live here.”

“With this in mind we decided to push the boat out and get the biggest, most bushy and brightly lit tree the village has ever had. It has brought a glow to our village and to our lives that was much needed. Social media has also lit up with a huge amount of likes and wonderful comments making it even more worthwhile.”

“For me, it proves that the simple things are still so very close to our hearts and if our Tree can shine bright in these times then so can we. Merry Christmas from our community to yours!”

Pictured: This year’s main Christmas tree with four of the Parish Council members in front (photo Mike Lang)