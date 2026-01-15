King Alfred School’s ‘Grease’ production scoops huge haul of award nominations

Students and staff at The King Alfred School Academy in Highbridge are celebrating this week after their 2025 production of Grease received a remarkable number of nominations at the prestigious Somerset Fellowship of Drama David Beach Awards.

The show, staged last year to packed audiences, has been shortlisted across a wide range of categories, recognising both on‑stage talent and behind‑the‑scenes excellence.

Drama teacher and co‑director Holly Keeble said the school is “absolutely over the moon at the nominations for the 2025 production of Grease,” adding: “It was an incredible production which we are immensely proud of.”

The production has been nominated for: Best Sound (Nick Bell), Best Props, Best Stage Management (James Panter), Best Made Set (Simon Day & James Panter), Best Cameo (Finley Townsend as Eugene & Teen Angel), Best Supporting Male (Antony Ladd as Kenickie), Best Female in a Lead Role (Darcey Callister as Sandy), Showstopper for ‘Mooning’ (Freddy Jones & Freya Watkins).

The nominations also include Best Ensemble for The Pink Ladies (Darcey Callister, Holly Pike, Leah Pike, Freya Watkins, Casey Slocombe, Bea Emery), Best Ensemble for the backstage singers, Best Choreography (Holly Keeble), Best Musical Direction (Kyle John & Ali Cupples), Best Direction (Holly Keeble & Beckie Martin), The Challenge Award, and Best Production.

Holly adds: “To have this amount of nominations again is truly incredible. It’s wonderful that so many of our students and our wider staff team are being recognised.”

“The fact we’re up for Best Production for the second year in a row is just unbelievable considering only two shows can be nominated every year out of all the entries.”

The awards ceremony will take place later this year, where the cast and crew will find out whether their production of Grease takes home the top honours.