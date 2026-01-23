Local applications sought for prestigious Prince Of Wales Award

Community groups across Somerset are being invited to apply for the prestigious Prince of Wales Award, which is now open for entries.

Administered by the Royal Bath & West Society and sponsored by the Duchy of Cornwall, the award recognises projects that are run “by the people, for the people” and encourage wide community involvement.

Applications must be submitted by Friday 20th March 2026, with full criteria and entry details available on the Bath & West Society’s website.

All nominations will be reviewed by a panel of judges, with selected projects receiving a short visit on Thursday 16th April 2026. Those shortlisted will then be invited to the opening day of the Royal Bath & West Show on Thursday 28th May 2026, where the winning project will be announced during the opening ceremony.

The winners will receive a certificate, keepsake, and a prize cheque of £1,000, before enjoying the Show for the rest of the day.

Local groups have enjoyed success in recent years. In 2023, Somewhere House Somerset from Burnham-On-Sea won the award, while Brent Knoll Community Shop received a Highly Commended certificate in 2025, and the Morland Community Hub was recognised in 2024.

This year’s competition offers another opportunity for local initiatives to gain recognition for their work in strengthening communities.

The full criteria and application form can be found on the Bath & West’s website here