Burnham-On-Sea groups join forces to hold charity music night for air ambulance

A new joint venture between Burnham-On-Sea Moose Lodge and Burnham-On-Sea Rotary are joining forces to hold a charity musical evening at Berrow Village Hall on Saturday 7th March.

The event, which starts at 7pm, will raise funds for the Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance, Rotary charities, and several other good causes.

Live music will be provided by Mariah Florey and The Beach’d Buoys, who will be performing throughout the evening.

Tickets are priced at £10, which includes light refreshments. They are available from Pete Nicholson of Burnham Moose on 07749 868 473.

Organisers say they hope the community will come together to support the night and help raise vital funds for the emergency service and local charitable projects.