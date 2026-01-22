Yellow weather warning issued as Storm Ingrid heads for Burnham-On-Sea on Friday

A new yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office for high winds and heavy rain across Burnham-On-Sea and other parts of the South West on Friday (January 23rd), as Storm Ingrid moves into the region.

Forecasters say the storm will bring repeated spells of heavy rain and strong winds throughout Friday, before conditions begin to ease early on Saturday morning.

An initial band of rain is expected early on Friday, delivering between 10 and 20mm of rainfall in just a few hours. With the ground already saturated from recent wet weather, even this first spell could lead to surface water issues and localised flooding.

A brief drier period is likely later in the morning, but further bands of heavy rain and showers will push north across the area during the afternoon, evening and overnight.

By Saturday morning, the region could see an additional 15 to 20mm of rain widely, with up to 40mm possible in some places. The Met Office warns that the already saturated ground means flooding is increasingly likely.

The second period of rain will arrive alongside strong winds and coastal gales, with very large waves expected along exposed parts of the coastline.

Gusts of 45 to 50mph are likely inland, while coastal areas could see winds reaching up to 60mph, says the Met Office.

Winds are expected to peak on Friday evening before gradually easing overnight and into Saturday.