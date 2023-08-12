Burnham Harriers running club has presented a bumper-sized cheque to a local mental health charity this week.

The group handed over £1,500 to local charity Rusty Road To Recovery before the start of Saturday’s Park Run in Highbridge’s Apex Park.

“The money was raised for this great charity at the recent Pawlett Plod running event which was attended by almost 200 runners,” said Harriers spokesman Mark Benton.

Rusty Road to Recovery helps support people who are struggling with mental health issues.

Pictured: left to right, Rusty Road’s Kevin Clements, Lisa Dunbar, and from the Harriers, Mark Benton and Steve Dorrall