Over 200 entries went on display at Burnham-On-Sea and District Horticultural Society’s annual summer show on Saturday (August 12th).
The event, held at Burnham-On-Sea Community Centre, saw a wide range of flowers, vegetable, fruit and crafts go on show.
Saturday’s show drew a steady flow of visitors through the day to see the entries.
Show secretary David Bryant told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It has been a rotten year of weather for growing, but our entries were up on the last show to 200.”
“The standard was again very high and we had some superb entries. The classes that were well up included floral art, fruit and handicrafts.”
The winners were presented with their awards by Ken Hindle from the community centre.
2023 Burnham-On-Sea Summer Show Results
Garden News Shield Vegetables Brian Musgrove
Society’s Floral Art Cup Brian Musgrove
Flower fair novice Not awarded
Most Points Cup Bert Sone
Egerton Cup Henry Hiett
Scrimshire Cup Henry Hiett
Temlett Sheild Not awarded
Confectionary Cup Sue Boyd
Westdown Cup Sue Boyd
Ken James Cup Lynne Arlow
Les Sorrell Shield Brenda Dibley
Draycott Trophy Brenda Dibley
Society Cup Marilyn Turner
Berrow Cup Joyce Pippit
Richard Berry Cup Bert Sone
Garth Jotcham Cup Marilyn Turner
Garden News Flower Shield David Bryant
Rose Bowl David Bryant
Herbert Smith Cup David Bryant
Olive Parr Memorial Trophy David Bryant
Huish Episcopi Challenge Cup Bert Sone
James Keetch Challenge Cup Bert Sone
Chairman’s Cup Bert Sone
Whetstone Cup Cecilia Adamson
Most Points Fruit Cup Sally Flack
Fruit Cup Sally Flack
Pitman Cup Bert Sone
Garden News Shield Bert Sone
Brent House Cup Pete Besley
Barclay Cup Bert Sone
Paul Farthing Cup Bert Sone
Michael Pook Memorial Allotments Cup Bert Sone
Sid Lane Memorial Trophy Marilyn Turner
NVS Medal Bert Sone