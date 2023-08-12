Over 200 entries went on display at Burnham-On-Sea and District Horticultural Society’s annual summer show on Saturday (August 12th).

The event, held at Burnham-On-Sea Community Centre, saw a wide range of flowers, vegetable, fruit and crafts go on show.

Saturday’s show drew a steady flow of visitors through the day to see the entries.

Show secretary David Bryant told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It has been a rotten year of weather for growing, but our entries were up on the last show to 200.”

“The standard was again very high and we had some superb entries. The classes that were well up included floral art, fruit and handicrafts.”

The winners were presented with their awards by Ken Hindle from the community centre.

2023 Burnham-On-Sea Summer Show Results

Garden News Shield Vegetables Brian Musgrove

Society’s Floral Art Cup Brian Musgrove

Flower fair novice Not awarded

Most Points Cup Bert Sone

Egerton Cup Henry Hiett

Scrimshire Cup Henry Hiett

Temlett Sheild Not awarded

Confectionary Cup Sue Boyd

Westdown Cup Sue Boyd

Ken James Cup Lynne Arlow

Les Sorrell Shield Brenda Dibley

Draycott Trophy Brenda Dibley

Society Cup Marilyn Turner



Berrow Cup Joyce Pippit

Richard Berry Cup Bert Sone

Garth Jotcham Cup Marilyn Turner

Garden News Flower Shield David Bryant

Rose Bowl David Bryant

Herbert Smith Cup David Bryant

Olive Parr Memorial Trophy David Bryant

Huish Episcopi Challenge Cup Bert Sone

James Keetch Challenge Cup Bert Sone

Chairman’s Cup Bert Sone

Whetstone Cup Cecilia Adamson

Most Points Fruit Cup Sally Flack

Fruit Cup Sally Flack

Pitman Cup Bert Sone

Garden News Shield Bert Sone

Brent House Cup Pete Besley

Barclay Cup Bert Sone

Paul Farthing Cup Bert Sone

Michael Pook Memorial Allotments Cup Bert Sone

Sid Lane Memorial Trophy Marilyn Turner

NVS Medal Bert Sone