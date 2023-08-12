A small boat has been refloated after it became stranded on a riverbank at the entrance to the River Brue in Burnham-On-Sea with a person onboard for over 30 hours.

The cruiser initially got into difficulty while attempting to sail from Watchet to Burnham Sailing Club early on Friday morning (August 11th).

The boat, with one person onboard, was perched at the top of a mud bank in the estuary, attracting the attention of seafront walkers.

“A Burnham RNLI crew attempted to tow it from the river bank on Friday afternoon’s high tide during an exercise, but there was not enough water to give the boat buoyancy,” said a Sailing Club spokesman.

“The man onboard had water and provisions and was happy to stay with the boat until a fresh attempt was made to refloat it.”

It was finally refloated at around 4.30pm yesterday afternoon (Saturday) at high tide.

The relieved owner was able to head to the sailing pontoons a little later than originally planned!