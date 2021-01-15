Retired people in the South West have been booking holidays for later in the year ‘in large numbers’ after receiving their Covid vaccinations, says a local coach operator.

Bakers Dolphin says confidence is returning that the tourism market will bounce back after Easter with online and telephone bookings on the rise.

Amanda Harrington, Sales and Marketing Director for Bakers Dolphin, says: “It seems as if the first thing people do when they return home after receiving the Covid-19 protection is to start booking a holiday to look forward to.”

“We are also getting so many requests for day excursions that that we are rushing out a special Day’s Out brochure in the next few weeks with ideas for trips to Stately Homes, gardens, museums and great scenery.”

She adds: “Many people missed out on holidays and now want to get away as soon as they can. It is difficult for us to plan at the moment as we do not know when restrictions will be lifted. Bookings are very strong for resorts in Cornwall, the South West and Scotland.”

“We are finding they are less strong for overseas.”

“The strongest take-up is for holidays in July, August and beyond but we still have people keen to go away at Easter if they possibly can.

Bakers Dolphin bookings can be made online but telephone bookings are still being taken by staff working from home.

She adds that Bakers Dolphin is a bonded company, and is flexible with a choice of money back, re-booking or refund vouchers when tours have been cancelled due to restrictions.