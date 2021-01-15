Burnham-On-Sea Library users have this week been reassured that loans have been extended during the national lockdown.

Somerset libraries say library loans are being extended. All items on loan, but not overdue, have been automatically extended to at least 31st March 2021.

If items were overdue before 25th December 2020, users will need to review these via their online library account.

“Return dates will be extended again if necessary, to ensure items borrowed are not due back until after Lockdown 3 is lifted,” adds a spokesman. “You do not need to visit a library to return items at present.”

“All returned items are quarantined for at least 72 hours and remain on your account until the quarantine period is completed. Items are backdated to the date that you returned them.”

“To check your return dates, access your library account at www.librarieswest.org.uk or use the LibrariesWest app. If you need help logging in, or have any queries about your loans, library staff can assist by email librariesmail@somerset.gov.uk or phone 0300 123 2224.”

You can only visit a small number of Somerset libraries during the lockdown if you really need to and follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines – keeping two metres apart, wearing face coverings and using hand sanitiser. At present there is a limited service for Bridgwater, Frome, Taunton, and Yeovil Libraries only. All other locations are temporarily closed, including Burnham-On-Sea.

You can collect pre-ordered items, or use People’s Network computer services for essential purposes, from these libraries only, at the following times: Bridgwater and Taunton 9.30am to 1.30pm, Monday to Saturday Frome and Yeovil 10am to 2pm, Monday to Saturday.

A spokesman adds: “Looking after your wellbeing during lockdown is important. Reading can be a brilliant way to support good mental health and to provide much needed entertainment and diversion for you and your families. We can supply books, audiobooks and DVDs, by pre-order only, to assist with home education and practical tasks (e.g. cooking, crafts, gardening, DIY, health, and wellbeing).”

For specific titles please use the LibrariesWest reservation system via www.librarieswest.org.uk – charges may apply and you will be notified by email, SMS or letter when your item is available. Reservation supply times are currently longer than usual.