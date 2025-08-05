Local firefighter passes through Burnham-On-Sea on 150-mile memorial run

A firefighter from Bridgwater ran through Burnham-On-Sea this week as part of an emotional 150-mile journey in memory of two fallen colleagues.

Scott Butler set off from Bridgwater fire station on his way to Bicester fire station, paying tribute to two firefighters who tragically lost their lives in the line of duty earlier this year.

Firefighters Martyn Sadler, 38, and Jennie Logan, 30, were sadly killed along with father-of-two Dave Chester in the fire that engulfed a Bicester property in May. The Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service (RBFRS) said it was “devastated” by the deaths.

Scott And Martyn joined the service together several years ago in Berkshire, forging a close bond through their dedication to protecting the public.

Scott transferred to Somerset two years ago which is why he is starting from his now work station.

Several of the team from Burnham-On-Sea Fire Station joined him for a few of his 150 miles to cheer him on.

The route is taking him through several local communities, where friends, residents, and fellow firefighters will join him for part of the run to show their support.

One local supporter says: “We’re proud to be joining Scott for a few miles to cheer him on. This is more than just a run—it’s a powerful tribute to Martyn and Jennie, and the sacrifices made by those in uniform.”