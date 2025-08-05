15.6 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Fri Aug 08, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsElectrifying ‘magic of science’ show coming to Burnham-On-Sea
NewsWhat's On

Electrifying ‘magic of science’ show coming to Burnham-On-Sea

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea theatre-goers are set to be dazzled this month when The Princess Theatre welcomes a show that blends spellbinding magic with jaw-dropping science.

‘Top Secret Magic of Science: High Voltage’ will take place on Monday, August 11th at 2pm, promising a spectacular fusion of interactive illusions and live science experiments in an action-packed display for all ages.

Families and curious minds alike are invited to witness the wonders of electricity, light, and physics — all delivered with an entertaining twist.

“Hang onto your seats and experience a non stop, action packed interactive magical science show with experiments and magic that will capture the imagination.”

Tickets, priced £16 for adults and £13 for kids, are now available online via theprincesstheatre.co.uk/events/high-voltage.

Previous article
Avenue Tennis team celebrates league title and surprise message from town MP
Next article
Local firefighter passes through Burnham-On-Sea on 150-mile memorial run

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Gillian Wood Painter and Decorator

BASC Ground Car Boot and Markets

All Walls

TC Caravans

Haze Caravan Rentals

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
overcast clouds
15.6 ° C
17.4 °
14.5 °
85 %
2.2kmh
100 %
Fri
22 °
Sat
20 °
Sun
23 °
Mon
26 °
Tue
23 °
© Copyright 2002 -2025 Burnham-On-Sea.com