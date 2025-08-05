Electrifying ‘magic of science’ show coming to Burnham-On-Sea

Burnham-On-Sea theatre-goers are set to be dazzled this month when The Princess Theatre welcomes a show that blends spellbinding magic with jaw-dropping science.

‘Top Secret Magic of Science: High Voltage’ will take place on Monday, August 11th at 2pm, promising a spectacular fusion of interactive illusions and live science experiments in an action-packed display for all ages.

Families and curious minds alike are invited to witness the wonders of electricity, light, and physics — all delivered with an entertaining twist.

“Hang onto your seats and experience a non stop, action packed interactive magical science show with experiments and magic that will capture the imagination.”

Tickets, priced £16 for adults and £13 for kids, are now available online via theprincesstheatre.co.uk/events/high-voltage.