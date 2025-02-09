4.1 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sun Feb 09, 2025
News

Local fundraiser issues appeal ahead of head shave for charity

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A local fundraiser is set to have his head shaved for charity.

Luke Wright hopes to raise a big amount for The Little Princess Trust who provide real hair wigs, free of charge, to children and young people who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment or to other conditions such as Alopecia.

“I’ve been growing my hair over two years now and the aim is to donate over 12 inches of hair to the little Princess Trust.”

“I’d like to raise as much money as possible to go with the hair donation, so please help.”

“To make wigs for children, the charity relies on donations of hair and money.  One wig costs £700 to make.”

Luke’s head shave rates place on Saturday 15th February at Black Hound Barber Co in Bridgwater with Chris Biddiscombe doing the honours.”

“Please donate, even £1 is helpful, and will make a young girl feel human again after battling through hair loss.”

See the fundraising link here.

