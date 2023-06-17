A local hedgehog rescue charity will be visiting Highbridge in July for a special event where residents can learn more about the animals.

Prickles Hedgehog Rescue will be visiting the Morland Community Hub in Pearce Drive, Highbridge (TA9 3FU) on Wednesday 19th July from 10.30am–12.30pm.

A spokeswoman says: “Come and have a chat and learn about these interesting little creatures!”

“Want to know a bit more about hedgehogs? How can you help the hedgehogs in your area?”

Prickles Hedgehog Rescue is a local Cheddar charity which cares for poorly, injured or orphaned hedgehogs.