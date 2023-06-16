Burnham-On-Sea firefighters were among seven fire crews called out to tackle a big barn blaze near Bridgwater overnight.

Crews from Taunton, Bridgwater, Burnham-On-Sea, Glastonbury, Street, Martock and Somerton were initially called to Edington, Bridgwater just before 8pm on Friday (June 16th).

A spokesman says: “Two fire crews and a water carrier attended a barn fire involving 300 large bales of hay.”

“Oncoming crews requested an additional two pumps be mobilised prior to arrival on scene as a large amount smoke could be seen from a distance. Farm machinery was removed from the barn, measuring approx 20mx 50m, and a main jet was used to dampen down.”

“Crews set about dragging out hay and used foam to prevent fire spread to adjacent vegetation.”

“A water relay was set up from a nearby hydrant to provide water to the fire ground. The incident has been ongoing through the night with crews damping down and each bay of the barn was being allowed to burn under controlled condition.”

“Two pumps remained on scene through the night and a further reduction to one pump will made made at 9.30am.”