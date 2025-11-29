Local hospice launches Christmas appeal to support families in Burnham area

Weston Hospicecare has launched its 2025 Christmas Appeal, inviting the community in the Burnham-On-Sea area to come together to help ensure local families receive the care and support they need this festive season.

The charity says demand for its services continues to grow while running costs have risen by more than 50% over the past five years. It is calling on supporters to help protect the specialist palliative care that so many rely on.

Among those benefitting is local resident Diana Keys, who was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease two years ago and now attends Weston Hospicecare’s Day Hospice. She has shared her story to highlight the impact of the hospice’s support.

Diana said: “When I first heard about Weston Hospicecare, I wasn’t sure what to expect. My only experience of hospices was through my parents, who both died of cancer. But from the moment I stepped inside Day Services, everything changed. I love just being able to come and sit and be looked after for the day, the staff are just so lovely. I feel that they really care about me.”

She added: “Now, as Christmas approaches, life feels even more precious. I want to make memories with my grandchildren so that when I’m not here, they’ll still lay a place for me at the table. This year, I will be teaching my granddaughter, Phoebe, how to bake Christmas muffins so she can enjoy the recipe for years to come.”

This year’s appeal carries extra weight as each donation up to £12,000 will be doubled, providing twice the comfort, care and hope for families like Diana’s.

Kathryn Watts, Director of Fundraising at Weston Hospicecare, said: “At a time when hospices across the country are being forced to cut services or close their doors, this year’s Christmas Appeal carries more weight than ever. Earlier this month, Hospice UK revealed heartbreaking figures showing that 380 hospice beds in England are now out of use due to financial pressures, a 25% increase since last year.

“While Weston Hospicecare has managed to limit cuts to services so far, it is not immune to these financial challenges. With only 20% of our funding coming from the Government, we rely on the extraordinary generosity of our community to continue providing vital services to those who need us.”

More information about the appeal is available at westonhospicecare.org.uk/christmas-appeal.