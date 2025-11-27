11.1 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Thu Nov 27, 2025
Burnham's St Andrew's Church to host Christmas fayre this Saturday
News

Burnham’s St Andrew’s Church to host Christmas fayre this Saturday

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

St Andrew’s Church Burnham-On-Sea

Burnham-On-Sea’s St Andrew’s Church will be holding a Christmas Fayre this Saturday (November 29th) in the Church Hall on Manor Road.

The event runs from 2pm-4pm and will feature a wide range of stalls, a raffle, and refreshments.

Local residents are being encouraged by the church to come along and enjoy the festive atmosphere while supporting the church.

This year’s fayre will also mark the start of a new fundraising campaign at the church to raise money for new accessible toilet facilities.

The initiative, called ‘Spend a Penny’, aims to modernise facilities and improve access for all visitors.

Organisers say the fayre will be a chance to enjoy seasonal treats and community spirit while helping to support the church’s ongoing improvements.

