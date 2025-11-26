Burnham and Highbridge Sea Cadets to hold Christmas Fayre on Saturday

A Christmas Fayre is set to be held by Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Sea Cadets on Saturday (29th November).

Taking place at Burnham’s Sea Cadets HQ in Cassis Close, it will run from 10.30am-3.30pm where a wide selection of craft stalls, seasonal gift ideas, refreshments and games will be laid on.

“There will be a great variety of stalls with gift ideas ranging from Christmas treats, cards, Christmas treats, jewellery, Christmas decorations, handmade crafts and lots more,” says a Trustee.

“This year Santa will also be visiting between 11:30am and 1pm – please come along and visit him in his Grotto. There may be some elves to spot too.”

Refreshments, a cake stall, games, a tombola and a raffle will also be held.

“Everyone is welcome, it’s an opprtunity to support some local craft businesses and have a warm up with a mince pie or piece of cake. It’s always a fun event to help support and raise funds for Burnham and Highbridge Sea Cadets.”