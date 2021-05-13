Local people in the Highbridge and Burnham-On-Sea area are being invited to join a ‘jobs bonanza’ as a Weston firm embarks on a major expansion, creating 200 new jobs.

The Ascot Group has acquired its third site at Worle Park Way and says it plans to create 200 ‘high quality jobs’ at their high-tech facilities next to Worle train station and junction 21 of the M5, easily accessible from the Burnham area.

Jobs are being offered in management, digital marketing, PR, technology as well as call-centre and customer services.

The new base will not only provide a unique office space but will be an employee’s sanctuary of physical and mental wellbeing, with an onsite gym, café and lounge, happiness-boosting indoor ‘living wall’ and more.

Now a three-day COVID-safe recruitment drive will take place from Thursday May 20th at the new base.

A new Ascot Academy will also train up hundreds of young people into quality apprenticeships in media, marketing and technology.

Ascot Group CEO Andrew Scott says: “This is really exciting news for our area. Covid-19 has devastated the British economy but we are determined to bounce back stronger, faster and better than ever before and our new headquarters at Worle Park Way is a launchpad for a positive and ambitious expansion to boost jobs and people’s lives.”

“People sometimes think they have to travel to Bristol for a quality job but in the aftermath of Covid-19 nobody wants to commute.”

“We are determined to build a world-class marketing, media and technology hotspot to help transform the area for generations.”

“Working local means more time with family and friends and it’s better for the environment.”

Andrew adds: “We want to create a happy and healthy community where people actually look forward to going to work.”

“In a post Covid world, having workplaces that are enriching the happiness, physical and mental health of people is absolutely essential. That’s what the Ascot Group is all about.”

Jobs will be available from junior level up to senior executive and technical roles, and the firm hopes to attract local people who may be commuting – with features like on-site parking, bike racks and electric vehicle charging points.

The Ascot Group picked Worle Park Way as its UK base due to the strategic location next to the train station, motorway network and Bristol International Airport.

To register for the recruitment event visit ascotgroup.co.uk/recruitment