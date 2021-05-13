Burnham-On-Sea MP James Heappey has welcomed this week’s Queen’s Speech, which focused on creation of jobs and protecting the country’s health, following the extraordinary past year.

Social care reform was also high on the agenda with proposals set to be revealed later this year.

The Queen also set out plans to ensure young people are in a better position to own their home. The reforms to the planning system will help boost house building and be alongside recently-announced 5% deposit mortgages.

Mr Heappey says: “This was an important moment in this Parliament. After a year of this pandemic, it was important the Government set out an ambitious agenda for moving forward as a country, as well as bouncing back from the struggles since March 2020.”

“I was particularly pleased to see the investment into disease research and NHS technology – as well as additional funding for our health service.”

He adds: “We have shown through the vaccine development what excellent scientists we have, and it is so important that we use the brilliant facilities to prompt change in the whole nation’s health.”

“Our recovery will of course still be tough, but with this Government’s focus on the economy and improving our overall health, we can look forward to a legislative agenda which will see much brighter years ahead.”

Other notable priorities for the Government included improving national infrastructure with improvements to broadband, 5G and high speed rail, the online safety bill and investment in green industries.