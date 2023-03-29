Burnham-On-Sea residents are being invited to Bridgwater and District Mencap’s latest disco evenings.

The local Mencap’s next Disco is on Friday 31st March from 7 – 9.30pm at Westfield Church Hall, West Street, Bridgwater TA6 7EU. Admission £6.

The following disco will be held on Friday 5th May, which will be a free disco when a Coronation celebration will be held and those attending will be encouraged to dress in red, white and blue.

“Come along and dance the night away with DJ Andy playing all your favourite songs or simply meet and chat to friends,” says a spokesperson.

“Pat, Jo, Tracy, Mike and Shelley look forward to seeing you at both events.”