The Friends of Burnham-On-Sea Beach is set to hold its latest litter clearing event on Saturday (April 1st).

The group will meet at the southern end of The Esplanade by the Sailing Club at 10am.

Spokesman Mark Hollidge says: “The Friends of Burnham Beach will be removing litter from the banks of the estuary this Saturday – volunteers are invited to join in the fun.”

“All litter picking equipment is provided but you are advised to provide your own gloves and footwear suitable for what are likely to be muddy conditions.”

“Any children must be 5 years or above and must be accompanied by an adult at all times. Refreshments will be provided afterwards.”

If you wish to participate please confirm by emailling mark.hollidge@hotmail.co.uk before Saturday.