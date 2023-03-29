The Brent Knoll Book Fair is returning to the village this Saturday April 1st and Sunday April 2nd from 10am to 4pm each day.

The two-day event at Brent Knoll Parish Hall will raise funds towards the upkeep of the building.

Organiser John Page says: “Whether you favour hardbacks or paperbacks, incline to older authors or modern authors, are partial to children’s books or adult books, seek facts or prefer fiction, fancy a laugh or a cry, enjoy sharpening your brain or soothing your mind, savour cooking, crave craft, dig archaeology or gardening, see whose rewritten history, tour through a travelogue, or, maybe, just like reclining in a chair looking at pictures, we will have something for you!”

“We will also have a few CDs and DVDs, plus a chance to relax with a little refreshment after or between the rather more serious pursuit of that elusive author’s title you have been looking for this last few years.”

“With most paperbacks at 50p and most hardbacks at £1 you can’t go wrong, though we will have an extended selection of better books at slightly higher prices.”

If you have books you would like to donate, please contact John on 01278 760986 or bring them to the hall on Friday 31st March at 7:30pm, when we will be setting up ready for the weekend.